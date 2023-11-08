News & Insights

Siemens Energy sees $1.1 billion in sales from electrolyser business mid-term

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa and Christina Amann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE expects more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenues mid-term from its hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing business, one of the company's board members said on Wednesday.

Anne-Laure de Chammard spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the opening of Siemens Energy's first electrolyser factory in Berlin, a joint venture with France's Air Liquide AIRP.PA.

De Chammard said hydrogen players needed government guarantees and support for future ramp up of hydrogen production as classic financing through banks for projects of the new technology has been challenging.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Christina Amann; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

