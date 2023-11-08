Siemens Energy sees $1.1 billion in sales from electrolyser business mid-term

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE expects more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenues mid-term from its hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing business, one of the company's board members said on Wednesday.

Anne-Laure de Chammard spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the opening of Siemens Energy's first electrolyser factory in Berlin, a joint venture with France's Air Liquide AIRP.PA.

De Chammard said hydrogen players needed government guarantees and support for future ramp up of hydrogen production as classic financing through banks for projects of the new technology has been challenging.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

