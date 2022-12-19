Siemens Energy secures 92.7% in Siemens Gamesa after tender offer

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE has secured a 92.72% stake in Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC as part of a tender offer launched last month, giving the German firm a holding big enough to delist the Spanish wind turbine division.

Siemens Energy, which so far owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, said that the Spanish group would shortly call an extraordinary general meeting in early 2023, adding delisting, which requires a stake of at least 75%, would happen shortly after.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More)

