Siemens Energy scraps dividend on wind division turmoil

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 16, 2022 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Hübner for Reuters ->

By Christoph Steitz and Alexander Hübner

MUNICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE said on Wednesday it would not pay a dividend on its annual results, blaming a widening net loss and its struggling wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC.

The company's net loss for the year ended Sept. 30 came in at 647 million euros ($669 million), also burdened by a 200 million charge due to the restructuring of its Russian division, which it has partly sold.

Siemens Energy owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa and has launched a 4.05 billion euro bid, expected to run until Dec. 13, to buy the rest in an attempt to better integrate the division and fix quality issues at a next-generation turbine model.

"In a challenging year we managed to again deliver solid results in our Gas and Power business, while Siemens Gamesa did not meet expectations," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said in a statement.

"The integration of Siemens Gamesa will help to improve profitability at our wind business and allow it to deliver to its full potential."

Fourth-quarter sales were up 5.9% at 9.2 billion euros, the company said, higher than the 8.8 billion Refinitiv estimate. The company added that, at 97.4 billion euros, its order backlog had reached a new record.

Quarterly results, particularly order intake, should provide sufficient tailwind for the company's shares to rise further, a local trader said, following a 27% rise since October.

Shares in the company -- which made headlines earlier this year due to its servicing role at the Portovaya compressor station, which powered the now defunct Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline -- were indicated to open flat.

($1 = 0.9670 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray and Mark Potter)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.