Siemens Energy says FY24 in line with expectations, raises mid-term targets

Siemens Energy (SMNEY) AG is targeting high single-digit to low double-digit comparable revenue growth until fiscal year 2028. It is also targeting a profit margin of 10% to 12% in fiscal year 2028, compared to a prior target of 8% or above, the company announced. “Fiscal year 2025 guidance and fiscal year 2024 results are in line with expectations. Siemens Energy AG expects comparable revenue growth between 8% and 10% and a profit margin before special items between 3% and 5% in fiscal year 2025. Siemens Energy AG will publish its full earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 today,” the company stated.

