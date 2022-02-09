Siemens Energy says full integration of Siemens Gamesa must create value

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE CEO Christian Bruch on Wednesday evaded questions whether a full integration of ailing wind division Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, only saying that such a deal needed to create value for the firm's shareholders.

Bruch, speaking to journalists after presenting first-quarter results, said that one advantage of fully integrating the company, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, would be the ability to better cater customers.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.