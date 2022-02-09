Siemens Energy says full integration of Siemens Gamesa must create value

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch on Wednesday evaded questions whether a full integration of ailing wind division Siemens Gamesa, only saying that such a deal needed to create value for the firm's shareholders.

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE CEO Christian Bruch on Wednesday evaded questions whether a full integration of ailing wind division Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, only saying that such a deal needed to create value for the firm's shareholders.

Bruch, speaking to journalists after presenting first-quarter results, said that one advantage of fully integrating the company, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, would be the ability to better cater customers.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More