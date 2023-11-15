Siemens Energy reviews structure of wind unit after $5 bln loss

By Christoph Steitz and Alexander Hübner

MUNICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE is reviewing the structure of Siemens Gamesa, it said on Wednesday, in a bid to return to profit the struggling wind division which caused a 4.6 billion euro ($5.0 billion) annual net loss for the group.

Siemens Energy a day earlier secured a 12 billion euro credit line from private banks that were partly backstopped by the German government, removing a major concern for investors that feared the group could lose out on business as result.

The group, which was spun off from Siemens AG SIEGn.DE in 2020, said it made no further provisions for faulty onshore turbine platforms following an analysis of its fleet. The group in August set aside 1.6 billion euros to tackle the issue.

"I am encouraged that the data from the installed onshore turbines confirm our previous findings," Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

"Our strong balance sheet remains a top priority, and Siemens Energy's vital role in the energy transition will continue to drive our growth and success in the years ahead."

Siemens Gamesa, once considered the future growth driver for Siemens Energy, has become a millstone around the group's neck after deeper-than-expected wind turbine quality issues were disclosed in June.

The division is now only expected to break even in the 2026 fiscal year, Siemens Energy said.

As part of the financial backing agreed with stakeholders, Siemens Energy said it would sell an 18% stake in Indian firm Siemens Ltd SIEM.NS at a discount of 15%, confirming a previous Reuters story.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

