Markets

Siemens Energy Reports Q1 Preliminary Net Loss Of EUR 384 Mln

January 19, 2023 — 08:57 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy reported preliminary net loss of 384 million euros in first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to estimate of loss 32 million euros. Loss, before Special Items, was 282 million euros compared to estimate of profit 53 million euros.

The company reported quarter revenue of 7.06 billion euros compared to consensus of 6.644 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, Siemens Energy now expects a net loss on prior year's reported level. This compared with a previous expectation of a sharp reduction in net loss.

The company now expects annual free cash flow pre tax to be positive. This compared with a previous expectation of free cash flow pre tax to be in a negative range of low- to mid-triple-digit million.

Meanwhile, Siemens Gamesa reported preliminary order intake of about 1.6 billion euros in the first quarter with the order backlog amounting to 33.7 billion euros at the end of the quarter. Revenue was about 2 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.