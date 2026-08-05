Siemens Energy Q3 Profit, Orders Climb; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK) Wednesday reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter, benefited by revenue growth. Orders also were higher than last year, once again benefited primarily from demand in the U.S. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the third quarter, net income surged 70.5 percent to 1.188 billion euros from last year's 697 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 1.26 euros, up from 0.70 euro a year ago.

Profit before Special items more than tripled to 1.623 billion euros from 497 million euros a year ago.

Revenue climbed 17.5 percent to 11.447 billion euros from 9.745 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.5 percent on a comparable basis, with growth recorded across all segments.

Siemens Energy said it delivered its highest quarterly revenue to date, supported by progress in capacity expansion.

Orders grew 7.9 percent to 17.926 billion euros from prior year's 16.613 billion euros. The growth was 8.5 percent on a comparable basis.

The company noted that Siemens Gamesa reported a positive result for the first time since fiscal year 2022, and is on track to reach break-even for 2026.

Further, Siemens Energy confirmed its fiscal year 2026 outlook, which was raised after the end of the first half-year.

Siemens Energy continues to expect full-year net income of around 4 billion euros, a profit margin before special items between 10 percent and 12 percent, and comparable revenue growth in a range of 14 percent to 16 percent.

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