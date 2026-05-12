Siemens Energy Q2 Net Income Increases; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy (ENR.DE, 1ENR.MI) reported that its second quarter net income to shareholders of Siemens Energy was 766 million euros compared to 433 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.88 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Profit before special items rose substantially year-over-year to 1.16 billion euros from 906 million euros, mainly due to the profit improvement at Siemens Gamesa.

On a comparable basis, second quarter revenue increased by 8.9% year-over-year to 10.3 billion euros, supported by all segments. Siemens Energy achieved a new all-time high in orders of 17.7 billion euros, up 29.5%.

Siemens Energy raised outlook for fiscal 2026. The company now expects for the Group to achieve comparable revenue growth in a range of 14% to 16% and a Profit margin before Special items between 10% and 12%. Siemens Energy now expects a Net income of around 4 billion euros. Previously, the company anticipated comparable revenue growth in a range of 11% to 13%, Profit margin before Special items between 9% and 11%, and net income in the range of 3 billion to 4 billion euros.

At last close, shares of Siemens Energy were trading at 178.50 euros, up 0.20%.

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