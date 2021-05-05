Markets

Siemens Energy Q2 Adj. EBITA Before Special Items Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) reported second quarter net income to shareholders of 24 million euros compared to a loss of 103 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.03 euros compared to a loss of 0.14 euros. Adjusted EBITA before special items increased to 288 million euros from 200 million euros.

Second quarter revenue moderately decreased by 4.4% to 6.5 billion euros. On a comparable basis, revenue was on prior-year's level. Orders rose by 39.0% to 10.5 billion euros.

For fiscal 2021, the company confirmed the profitability outlook of 3% to 5% for adjusted EBITA margin before special items, while narrowed the range of expected revenue growth for Siemens Energy overall and both segments individually. The nominal revenue growth rate for Siemens Energy in fiscal 2021 is now projected to be in the range of 3% to 8% (previously 2% to 12%).

