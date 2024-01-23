News & Insights

Siemens Energy Q1 preliminary results above expectations, keeps outlook unchanged

January 23, 2024 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh, Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE said its preliminary financial results on Tuesday were above market expectations, with revenue up 12.6% on a comparable basis to 7.65 billion euros ($8.29 billion) and a profit margin before special items of 2.7%.

The company kept its outlook for the year unchanged, pointing to expected variations across its business areas for the rest of the year.

"It is important that we do our homework quarter by quarter. In the wind business, this means solving the quality problems in the onshore segment, while for the remaining businesses it means utilizing the growth potential and achieving the targets we set ourselves," a spokesperson for Siemens Energy told Reuters regarding the results.

"We are on the right track, but no more and no less," they added.

