Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 07, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE said on Tuesday its net loss more than doubled in the first quarter, blaming charges related to quality issues at Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC which the German firm is trying to fix via a full takeover of the wind division.

Siemens Energy, which pre-released first-quarter results last month, said its net loss widened to 598 million euros ($641 million) in the October-December period, compared with a loss of 246 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9330 euro)

