Siemens Energy proposes dividend on free cash flow gain

MUNICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of 0.10 euros per share after completing its first full business year since it spun-off from former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE when it saw free cash flow jump by 39%.

"I'm pleased with our first full fiscal year performance as a stand-alone company and we delivered a solid fourth quarter with strong orders and cash flow," Chief Executive Christian Bruch said in a statement.

Free cash flow before tax rose to 1.36 billion euros ($1.57 billion) in the year that ended in September, reflecting stricter cost management under which the group has become more rigorous in collecting down payments for placed orders.

The dividend proposal, below the 0.13 euros per share average analyst forecast according to Refinitiv, comes even though the company posted a full-year net loss of 560 million euros, driven by restructuring at its wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray and Emma Thomasson)

