Siemens Energy price target raised to EUR 70 from EUR 35 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Philip Buller raised the firm’s price target on Siemens Energy (SMNEY) to EUR 70 from EUR 35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
