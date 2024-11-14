Siemens Energy price target raised to EUR 52 from EUR 43 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Siemens Energy (SMNEY) to EUR 52 from EUR 43 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
