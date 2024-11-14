Siemens Energy price target raised to EUR 48 from EUR 40 at Citi

Citi analyst Vivek Midha raised the firm’s price target on Siemens Energy (SMNEY) to EUR 48 from EUR 40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
