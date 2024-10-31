Siemens Energy price target raised to EUR 43 from EUR 38 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Siemens Energy (SMNEY) to EUR 43 from EUR 38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
