Siemens Energy price target raised to EUR 38.70 from EUR 32.80 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Siemens Energy (SMNEY) to EUR 38.70 from EUR 32.80 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
