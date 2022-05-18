Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake - sources

Siemens Energy is preparing a bid to buy the remaining third of Spanish-listed wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa it does not already own, two people familiar with the matter said.

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters)

The stake is currently worth 3.14 billion euros ($3.31 billion).

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters earlier this year that Siemens Energy is looking at options for how to best acquire the remaining stake, adding a deal could materialise by summer.

($1 = 0.9497 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

