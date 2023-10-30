Siemens Energy may sell stake in Indian firm to ex-parent Siemens -Bloomberg News

Adds Siemens comment, shares

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE is considering selling a large part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd SIEM.NS to former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE to shore up its balance sheet, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Siemens Energy and Siemens AG both declined to comment.

News about the potential disposal comes as Siemens Energy is in talks with the German government, banks and Siemens about seeking 15 billion euros in guarantees to safeguard big industrial projects.

Siemens Energy's shares hit a record low last week after the company disclosed the talks. On Monday the shares closed 12.7% higher on hopes the talks will bear fruit.

Sources had told Reuters on Sunday that Siemens Energy was weighing measures to boost its balance sheet, including further asset sales, following a recent deal to sell its Trench high voltage component division to Triton.

($1 = 0.9426 euros)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru, Alexander Huebner in Munich and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

