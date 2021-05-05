Siemens Energy lowers top end of 2021 sales outlook

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sales are now expected to grow 3-8% in the year to September, compared with a previous range of 2-12% first communicated in September. According to Refinitiv estimates, sales are expected to grow 6% to 29.1 billion euros ($35 billion).

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

