Siemens Energy lowers top end of 2021 sales outlook

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sales are now expected to grow 3-8% in the year to September, compared with a previous range of 2-12% first communicated in September. According to Refinitiv estimates, sales are expected to grow 6% to 29.1 billion euros ($35 billion).

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters