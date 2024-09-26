Siemens Energy Extends Contract Of CEO Christian Bruch - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Siemens Energy Extends Contract Of CEO Christian Bruch

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) extended the contract of CEO Christian Bruch for a further five years until April 2030. The original term of the contract was until April 2025.

Robert Kensbock, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council, said: "The Works Council members welcome the extension of Christian Bruch's contract and are convinced that this continuity sends a positive signal both internally and externally. Looking ahead, we would expect to be involved in decisions at an early stage and comprehensively."

