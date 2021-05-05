Siemens Energy cuts sales outlook on heels of Siemens Gamesa

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Now expects sales to grow 3-8%

Q2 orders up 39%, sales down 4.4%

Q2 adj. EBITA more than doubles to 197 mln eur

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Revenues are now expected to grow 3-8% in the year to September, compared with a previous range of 2-12%. According to Refinitiv estimates, sales are expected to grow 6% to 29.1 billion euros ($35 billion).

The outlook cut comes less than a week after Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, the world's No. 1 maker of offshore wind turbines in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, warned of customers deferring projects and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in India and Brazil.

Spun off from former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE last year, Siemens Energy has seen its shares rise by more than a fifth since its listing, boosted by cost cutting measures including the reduction of 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of the total.

Orders rose by 39% in the second quarter, while sales fell 4.4%, the company said, adding operating profit -- adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation -- more than doubled to 197 million euros.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

