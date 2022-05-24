Siemens Energy cuts management layers, revamps segment reporting

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Energy equipment maker Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE on Tuesday said it would strip about a third of managers of their positions and provide investors with more granular details of its business, in a bid to increase transparency and become more nimble.

The company, which on Saturday unveiled a 4.05 billion-euro ($4.32 billion) bid for the remaining stake in wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, said the move would not result in any layoffs.

"Technology is important, but alone it is insufficient. More and more, it will be essential to be able to act quickly and to be close to the customer," CEO Christian Bruch said. "We want to be faster, more flexible, and more customer-oriented."

Siemens Energy said that it would split its gas and power segment into three business areas - gas services, grid technologies and transformation of industry - to let investors better track development of those individual units.

($1 = 0.9379 euros)

