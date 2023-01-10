Siemens Energy consortium receives 4-bln-euro wind power grid contract

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE and Spain's Dragados Offshore have been awarded a contract worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion) to build two converter systems for offshore wind energy grid connections in Germany, the German company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Siemens Energy said the contract, which was awarded to the consortium of both companies by German transmission system operator Amprion, is the largest offshore grid connection order it has received to date.

Siemens Energy's share of the contract is around half of the total value, or around 2 billion euros, according to an industry source.

Up to 4 gigawatts (GW) of green electricity from offshore wind farms in Germany can be transported in total, said the statement, enough to meet the needs of about 4 million people.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

