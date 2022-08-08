Siemens Energy confirms timetable for Siemens Gamesa takeover

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE on Monday confirmed a timeline for the planned 4.05 billion euro ($4.12 billion) purchase of the remaining third in wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

Under the deal, which was unveiled in May, Siemens Energy plans to launch the bid in mid-September and, if 75% ownership is reached after the offer period ends, hold an extraordinary general meeting in November to approve Siemens Gamesa's delisting.

($1 = 0.9825 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More)

