Siemens Energy confirms talks with government, talks of strong growth

Adds details from ad-hoc

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE on Thursday said it is in talks with the German government regarding guarantees necessary to overcome setbacks stemming from its wind division.

In an ad-hoc statement, the company said its financial results in 2023 are expected to be fully in line with previous guidance.

"The former Gas and Power businesses are expected to continue their excellent performance in fiscal year 2024 and are on track to achieve their mid-term targets (fiscal year

2025)," it said.

Siemens Gamesa is working through its quality issues and is addressing the offshore ramp-up challenges as announced in the third-quarter report, the statement said.

Because the unit was not concluding new contracts for certain onshore platforms and selective in offshore activities, order intake and revenues are expected lower for fiscal year 2024 while net losses and cash outflow are expected to be higher, it said.

It referred to "preliminary talks" with different stakeholders, including banking partners and the Berlin government "to ensure access to an increasing volume of guarantees necessary to facilitate the anticipated strong growth."

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.