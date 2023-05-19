Siemens Energy close to selling Siemens Gamesa's 32% stake in Windar Renovables - source

May 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE is close to striking a deal to sell Siemens Gamesa's SGREN.MX 32% stake in Windar Renovables, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Siemens Energy declined to comment on the matter, which was first reported by Spain's Expansion newspaper.

