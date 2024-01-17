Siemens Energy chairman: 'worst is over' in onshore turbine crisis

Adds more comments from chairman from paragraph 3

DAVOS, Switzerland/FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE has not found any new flaws in its newest onshore wind turbines since it last commented on the matter in November, its chairman told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"The worst is over," Joe Kaeser said.

Siemens Energy, spun off from German engineering group Siemens SIEGn.DE in 2020, last year reported quality issues with its most recent generations of onshore wind turbines, with the government eventually taking on vital project guarantees.

Kaeser said that the group's management under CEO Christian Bruch now needed to deliver on the promised turnaround of wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa, which is expected to break even in 2026, adding no further structural change was needed at present.

"If the management is able to make good on the strategy they have presented to the board, it looks really, really good. In '26, '27 there should be a fascinating company not just by purpose but also by profitability," Kaeser said.

"But ... the jury is out because they haven't delivered."

