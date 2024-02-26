News & Insights

Siemens Energy CEO: bought troubled wind unit based on 'sound' intel

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD SIMON

February 26, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE carried out far-reaching due diligence measures prior to its full takeover of wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa, its CEO said, adding major quality issues at the business could not have been anticipated.

Siemens Energy's leadership decided to go ahead with a 4 billion euro bid - which later backfired over faulty components - based on a "sound information basis", Christian Bruch told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting.

