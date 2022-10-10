Siemens Energy CEO eyes chairman role at Gamesa - Handelsblatt

Adds spokesperson, background

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch is planning to take on the role of chairman of the board of directors at Siemens Gamesa once the takeover of the Spanish wind turbine maker has been completed, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

A Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE spokesperson declined to comment.

Siemens Energy in May announced plans to bid 4.05 billion euros ($3.93 billion) for the remaining third of Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC it does not already own, hoping to get a better handle on ongoing problems at the wind turbine maker.

It is not uncommon for CEOs to take on the position of chairman at majority-owned subsidiaries that are listed on the stock exchange.

Examples include the CEO of Fortum FORTUM.HE, who serves as chairman of Germany's Uniper UN01.DE, which is still 78%-owned by the Finnish utility until a nationalisation by the German government becomes effective.

