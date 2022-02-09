Siemens Energy CEO: Siemens Gamesa profit warning is 'setback'

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE on Wednesday reported a 240 million euro ($274 million) first-quarter net loss, burdened mainly by struggling wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, which has become a drag on its parent following three profit warnings.

Siemens Energy released most of its quarterly results last month when it was forced to cut its guidance shortly after Siemens Gamesa unveiled fresh supply chain issues and higher-than-expected ramp up costs for a new turbine generation.

Calling Siemens Gamesa's profit warning a "setback and disappointing for all shareholders", Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said the group would still continue to support turnaround efforts "even in a difficult market environment".

