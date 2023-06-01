Siemens Energy (BER:ENR) Price Target Increased by 7.77% to 27.01

The average one-year price target for Siemens Energy (BER:ENR) has been revised to 27.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.77% from the prior estimate of 25.07 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 37.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from the latest reported closing price of 24.56 / share.

Siemens Energy Maintains 0.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,661K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 50.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 20.60% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,770K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing an increase of 31.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 62.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,292K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 48.95% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 1,786K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 52.45% over the last quarter.

