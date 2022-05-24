Siemens Energy Announces New Group Structure; To Reduce Management Positions

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) said the company plans to reorganize its structure and abolish numerous hierarchical levels. As part of the restructuring, the Gas and Power segment will be divided into three business areas. The company said the change will be effective from the next financial year, and will increase customer focus, transparency and accountability.

Siemens Energy also noted that hierarchy layers would be reduced from 11 to 6, resulting in 30% less management positions. However, the affected employees will receive other tasks, the company noted.

