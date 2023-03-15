C

Siemens Energy announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuild

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

March 15, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy said on Wednesday it has launched a capital increase via accelerated bookbuild.

The offer and sale of new shares will be made exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement initiated immediately.

Siemens Energy's share capital will be increased by up to 10% through the issuing of new shares, which carry full dividend rights for the current fiscal year.

Delivery of new shares to investors is scheduled for March 23, the company said. Citigroup and SocGen are running the deal, two sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Alexander Huebner, editing by Madeline Chambers) ((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SIEMENS ENERGY CAPITAL RAISE/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
ENR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.