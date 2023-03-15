Siemens Energy announces capital increase via accelerated bookbuild

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy
The offer and sale of new shares will be made exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement initiated immediately.
Siemens Energy's share capital will be increased by up to 10% through the issuing of new shares, which carry full dividend rights for the current fiscal year.
Delivery of new shares to investors is scheduled for March
23, the company said. Citigroup
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.