Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () (SMNEY) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 18.28

The average one-year price target for Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SMNEY) has been revised to 18.28 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 16.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.11 to a high of 28.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from the latest reported closing price of 15.03 / share.

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNEY is 0.02%, a decrease of 41.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.64% to 21K shares.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

