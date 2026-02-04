Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt (SMNEY) Price Target Increased by 14.32% to 167.86

The average one-year price target for Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMNEY) has been revised to $167.86 / share. This is an increase of 14.32% from the prior estimate of $146.83 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $88.81 to a high of $249.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 580.44% from the latest reported closing price of $24.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNEY is 0.30%, an increase of 60.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.57% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L & S Advisors holds 34K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNEY by 3.29% over the last quarter.

MGLBX - Marsico Global Fund holds 12K shares.

Telligent Fund holds 12K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNEY by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Myriad Asset Management US holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 69.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNEY by 116.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.