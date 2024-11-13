Siemens Energy Achieves Annual Goals, Sets New Targets

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR ( (SMNEY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Looking ahead, Siemens Energy has set a target for 2025 to achieve revenue growth of 8%-10% and a profit margin before special items of 3%-5%. The company aims for break-even net income and expects free cash flow pre-tax up to €1 billion. By 2028, Siemens Energy is targeting high single-digit to low double-digit annual revenue growth and a profit margin of 10%-12%, reflecting its confidence in continued market opportunities and strategic initiatives.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.