News & Insights

Stocks
SMNEY

Siemens Energy Achieves Annual Goals, Sets New Targets

November 13, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR ( (SMNEY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Looking ahead, Siemens Energy has set a target for 2025 to achieve revenue growth of 8%-10% and a profit margin before special items of 3%-5%. The company aims for break-even net income and expects free cash flow pre-tax up to €1 billion. By 2028, Siemens Energy is targeting high single-digit to low double-digit annual revenue growth and a profit margin of 10%-12%, reflecting its confidence in continued market opportunities and strategic initiatives.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMNEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.