Siemens downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

November 19, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

BofA downgraded Siemens (SIEGY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 200, up from EUR 196. The company’s guidance for 2025 highlights continued lack of visibility and slow recovery in DI, which inhibits its earnings momentum until the second half of next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

