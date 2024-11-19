Siemens downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA downgraded Siemens (SIEGY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 200, up from EUR 196. The company’s guidance for 2025 highlights continued lack of visibility and slow recovery in DI, which inhibits its earnings momentum until the second half of next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SIEGY:
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 230 from EUR 215 at JPMorgan
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 220 from EUR 212 at Morgan Stanley
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 35 from EUR 21 at Barclays
- SIEGY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 200 from EUR 197 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.