Siemens’ digital hype lacks ambition

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens is taking a step from the physical world of engineering to the realm of bits and bytes. Laying out his vision on Thursday https://assets.new.siemens.com/siemens/assets/api/uuid:b89fbd69-750f-45f1-9e2a-9f4b5f881337/CMD2021-01-CEO.pdf for the 115 billion euro German giant, new Chief Executive Roland Busch promised 5%-7% annual revenue growth based on buzzword-laden new markets for its Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries divisions, which help make cities and factories more efficient. After a storming 50% share price rise in the last year, investors were underwhelmed: the stock was down 1% by mid-morning.

Part of Busch’s problem is that his new targets are close to what analysts were already expecting. The top end of the new range delivers 6 billion euros of additional revenue by 2025. Assuming constant margins, that translates into nearly 1 billion euros of extra EBITDA. The projection, however, is a fraction lower than the 13.4 billion euros of EBITDA analysts have already pencilled in for that year. Busch’s new-fangled vision may not be ambitious enough. (By Ed Cropley)

