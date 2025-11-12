Markets

Siemens To Deconsolidate Majority Stake In Siemens Healthineers

November 12, 2025 — 07:46 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG announced its decision to deconsolidate its remaining approximately 67% stake in Siemens Healthineers. This strategic move, approved today by both the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, aims to streamline Siemens' portfolio and reinforce its transformation into a focused technology company.

The company plans to transfer 30 percent of Siemens Healthineers shares to Siemens AG shareholders by way of a direct spin-off as preferable option. In the medium term it is targeted to reduce the shareholding to a financial asset.

Moreover, Siemens reaffirms its commitment to a progressive dividend policy, which will be maintained even after the deconsolidation of Siemens Healthineers. The intended transaction is subject to final regulatory clarifications and approvals by shareholder meetings of both companies, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers.

