Siemens cooperating with Austrian authorities in corruption probe

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE is cooperating with authorities in Austria on an investigation into allegations of a possible corruption scandal related to hospital building contracts.

"Siemens has provided information to the public prosecutor's office that was uncovered in the course of a compliance investigation that is still ongoing," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Siemens is cooperating fully with the authorities"

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by John Revill)

