Siemens CEO unhappy with performance of Siemens Gamesa

Refiles, broadening customer codes

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE Chief Executive Roland Busch is "not satisfied" with Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, saying the ongoing problems at the wind turbines business is leading to high share price volatility at its majority shareholder Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE.

"We still clearly intend to reduce our stake in Siemens Energy," said Busch, referring to the Siemens' 35% stake in the business it spun off in 2020.

"However, in the interest of our shareholders, we'll make a prudent decision regarding the timing and depending on the market environment – as we’ve emphasized in the past," he said after Siemens reported its earnings on Thursday. .

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.