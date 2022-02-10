Siemens CEO unhappy with performance of Siemens Gamesa

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch is "not satisfied" with Siemens Gamesa, saying the ongoing problems at the wind turbines business is leading to high share price volatility at its majority shareholder Siemens Energy.

"We still clearly intend to reduce our stake in Siemens Energy," said Busch, referring to the Siemens' 35% stake in the business it spun off in 2020.

"However, in the interest of our shareholders, we'll make a prudent decision regarding the timing and depending on the market environment – as we’ve emphasized in the past," he said after Siemens reported its earnings on Thursday. .

