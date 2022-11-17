Siemens CEO to increase R&D spending further

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE will increase its spending on research and development, Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday after the German engineering company reported its fourth quarter results.

"We plan to increase spending on research and development to around 8 percent of revenue while constantly renewing our hardware base and intensifying investment in our software and digital portfolio," Busch told reporters.

Siemens spent 7.8% of its sales on developing new products and services during 2021.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

