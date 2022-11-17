Siemens CEO to increase R&D spending further

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

November 17, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE will increase its spending on research and development, Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday after the German engineering company reported its fourth quarter results.

"We plan to increase spending on research and development to around 8 percent of revenue while constantly renewing our hardware base and intensifying investment in our software and digital portfolio," Busch told reporters.

Siemens spent 7.8% of its sales on developing new products and services during 2021.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.