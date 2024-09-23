Siemens To Carve Out Its EMobility Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens has announced the intention to carve out its eMobility business. The upcoming carve-out will combine Siemens eMobility and Heliox into a dedicated legal structure.

"The new setup of eMobility will enable the business to accelerate profitability by focusing on high potential business segments and strategically relevant geographies. This business will be well positioned to foster new partnerships to increase customer access through new sales channels and enrich capabilities in new end markets," said Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

Siemens eMobility offers IoT-enabled hardware, software and services for AC and DC charging from 11 kW to 1 megawatt for a broad range of applications. It has production and R&D sites in Germany, Portugal, the United States, India and the Netherlands.

