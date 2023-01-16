Markets

Siemens Buys UK Consulting Firm Vendigital For Undisclosed Term

January 16, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, Monday said it has acquired the UK-based consulting company Vendigital. The transaction was signed and closed on December 22. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vendigital will become part of Siemens Advanta, the professional services business unit of Siemens, which plans to expand its footprint in the UK.

Vendigital, with 100 employees, is expected to complement Siemens Advanta's digital and strategic consulting service capabilities for industrial customers.

Carl Ennis, CEO Siemens Great Britain & Ireland, said, "With Vendigital joining Siemens Advanta in the UK, this will significantly reinforce Siemens' digital transformation services in the region. Thanks to Vendigital's proven capabilities in data-led cost transformation, supply chain management, and operations strategy, we can now better address the high demand for management consulting of our existing customers and prospects in the UK and Ireland."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMAWF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.