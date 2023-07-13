News & Insights

Markets

Siemens Announces Investment In Germany

July 13, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Siemens said the company plans to invest around 1 billion euros in Germany, as part of its announced 2 billion euros investment strategy in 2023. The company also announced the establishment of its new Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany, with investments of around 500 million euros in the expansion of development and manufacturing capacities.

Siemens noted that it is establishing the Erlangen location as a global research and development hub and the nucleus of global technology activities for the industrial metaverse.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMAWF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.