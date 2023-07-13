Siemens Announces Investment In Germany

(RTTNews) - Siemens said the company plans to invest around 1 billion euros in Germany, as part of its announced 2 billion euros investment strategy in 2023. The company also announced the establishment of its new Technology Campus in Erlangen, Germany, with investments of around 500 million euros in the expansion of development and manufacturing capacities.

Siemens noted that it is establishing the Erlangen location as a global research and development hub and the nucleus of global technology activities for the industrial metaverse.

