News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

Siemens and UCLA say data compromised in MOVEit data breach

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 27, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz and Raphael Satter for Reuters ->

Rewrites with comments from UCLA, FBI, background

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) said on Tuesday they were among victims of the MOVEit hack that has affected scores of corporations, governments and other institutions in recent weeks.

The hackers behind the wide-ranging breach, Cl0p, had earlier boasted about stealing data from UCLA and Siemens on their website. Cl0p also claimed to have stolen data from biopharmaceutical company Abbvie Inc ABBV.N and French industrial group Schneider Electric SCHN.PA.

Those two firms did not immediately provide comment. Cl0p did not immediately return a message. The FBI said in a statement it was "aware of and investigating the recent exploitation of a MOVEit vulnerability by malicious ransomware actors".

Siemens and UCLA provided few additional details about the scope or consequences of the breach. Siemens said none of its critical data had been compromised and its operations remained unaffected. UCLA said its campus systems were unaffected and that "all of those who have been impacted have been notified".

The MOVEit software is used by organizations around the world to share sensitive data. Last week, U.S. pension fund Calpers and insurer Genworth Financial GNW.N said personal information of their members and customers had been compromised as part of the hack.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Raphael Satter Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
SCHN
GNW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.