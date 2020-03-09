Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off -sources

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE aims to keep a minority position in turbines maker Siemens Energy, which the German industrial conglomerate is spinning off later this year as it continues with a corporate restructuring, people close to the matter said.

Siemens plans to hand over about 70% of the shares in the unit to its existing owners while retaining roughly 30%, allowing it to deconsolidate the business, the people said.

Siemens has been divesting its businesses one by one, avoiding the attention of activist investors who have sought the break up of other conglomerates. Shares of such companies often trade at a discount because they span many different sectors and are more complex to run than single-industry companies.

Siemens is working with Goldman Sachs GS.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, JP Morgan JPM.N and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA on the planned spin-off, which could give the unit a valuation of up to 10 billion euros ($11.42 billion), the sources said.

Siemens and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Some analysts have said they expect Siemens Energy to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 1 billion euros in 2021, while people close to the matter have said the company could be valued at 8-10 times that.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal, Kirsten Donovan)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.