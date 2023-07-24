Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY) closed at $83.43, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Siemens AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 224.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.28 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $84.52 billion, which would represent changes of +133.47% and +8.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% lower within the past month. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Siemens AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.79.

It is also worth noting that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

